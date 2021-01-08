‘522 para-legal volunteers inspected COVID care centres’

A team of 522 para-legal volunteers, along with 257 advocates on the panel of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), inspected COVID-19 Care Centres across the State during the pandemic to ensure proper facilities were provided.

Elaborating its activities during the pandemic, the KSLSA, in a press released issued here on Friday, said it had assisted in speedy disbursement of about ₹58.69 crore from the government’s COVID-19 compensation scheme to the accounts of washermen and hairdressers through direct debit transfer in five stages.

A panel, headed by A.V. Chandrashekar, a retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, which was set up to undertake the task of providing legal assistance to workers in the unorganised sector, had issued direction to the government departments concerned to act swiftly to ensure that benefits of the schemes announced during the pandemic reached the needy at the earliest, the release added.

Among the other activities, the KSLSA said that a panel headed by a retired judge on subjects of legal services to senior citizens had asked the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police to comply with the provisions of the Karnataka Maintenance of Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009.

Apart from conducting a mega e-Lok Adalat in September and a mega Lok Adalat in December, the KSLSA had also taken up several social issues, including the non-implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, by the Mangaluru City Corporation by filling a public interest litigation petition in the High Court, the release stated.