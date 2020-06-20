518 private hospitals asked to treat COVID-19 patients

Even before fixing rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, the Health Department on Saturday directed the 518 private Medical Colleges/Hospitals in the State, including 44 in Bengaluru, empanelled under ABArK to admit and treat referred COVID-19 patients as per government protocol and criteria. All treatment protocols as laid down by the government from time to time should be followed by private hospitals. The hospitals will be paid appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management, stated an order issued on Saturday.

In another order, the department identified 16 government hospitals, including ESI hospitals, in Bengaluru with a total of 2,984 beds to function as dedicated COVID-19 health centres. The department also identified three facilities — Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakapura road, Kanteerva Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium — to function as designated care centres.

Nine deaths

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded nine more deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 133. While three are from Bengaluru Urban, two are from Bidar, and one each from Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi. One death has been reported in the “others” category as a 66-year-old female patient who was brought dead to a designated hospital in Bidar from outside the State.

In the last 11 days, the number of deaths in the State have doubled. From 66 deaths on June 9, the number rose to 134 (including the constable’s) on June 20. In the last five days alone, 45 deaths have been reported with an average of nine per day.

As many as 416 new cases have been reported taking the total to 8,697. With 94 cases, Bengaluru continued to report the highest number of cases for the second consecutive day. With this, the total number of positive cases in the city touched 1,076.

A deputy director from the Information and Public Relations Department, posted at Vidhana Soudha, also tested positive on Saturday.

Patients complain

Patients in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on Saturday complained about unhygienic conditions in the ward and of not getting food on time. In a video released to the media, the patients, including a policeman from Madivala station, appealed to the Health Minister to intervene and ensure that patients get good care. Refuting the allegations, RGICD Director C. Nagaraj showed another video of patients expressing satisfaction over food and other facilities provided.