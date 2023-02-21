516 livestock killed in leopards attack in Mandya district

February 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Mandya district are a worried lot as leopards have strayed into their villages and killed 516 domestic animals during the last three years, since 2019 till 2022, said Ravindra Srikantaiah of the JD(S).

Speaking during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he urged the government to catch leopards and relocate them in the reserved forests. The wild cat killed 410 domestic animals, including sheep and cows during 2021-22, he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said leopards strayed into sugarcane fields and killed livestock. “We cannot shoot the animal under the existing laws,” he said. Compensation has been doubled in recent years for deaths of livestock. A sum of ₹28.87 lakh was paid as compensation for families who had lost 410 domestic animals in leopard attacks in the district during 2021-22, the Minister said.