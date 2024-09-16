ADVERTISEMENT

515th Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava celebrated

Published - September 16, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Balagangadharanatha Swami Seva Ratna awards presented at the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha event in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, and others during the 515th Nadaprabhu Sri Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava organised by the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha in Mysuru on Monday. Awards were presented on the occasion. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The 515th Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava was organised by the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swami Seva Ratna awards were conferred to the personalities from the community besides Exemplary Couple (Adarsha Dampathigalu) awards were presented.

Also, 1,001 coconut saplings were presented to the farmers belonging to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sangha’s office-bearers, including the State president and office-bearers of the state association and the district presidents of the association, assumed charge in the presence of the dignitaries from the community, including Somanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Math, Mysuru branch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prior to the stage programme at Kalamandira, a procession was taken out from the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds here.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, MLC, and former Minister C.T. Ravi, former MP Pratap Simha, and leaders from the community were present. Association president C.G. Gangadhar, and other office bearers of the association were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US