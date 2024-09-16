GIFT a SubscriptionGift
515th Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava celebrated

Balagangadharanatha Swami Seva Ratna awards presented at the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha event in Mysuru

Published - September 16, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, and others during the 515th Nadaprabhu Sri Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava organised by the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha in Mysuru on Monday. Awards were presented on the occasion.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, and others during the 515th Nadaprabhu Sri Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava organised by the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha in Mysuru on Monday. Awards were presented on the occasion. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The 515th Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Jayantotsava was organised by the Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha here on Monday.

On the occasion, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swami Seva Ratna awards were conferred to the personalities from the community besides Exemplary Couple (Adarsha Dampathigalu) awards were presented.

Also, 1,001 coconut saplings were presented to the farmers belonging to the community.

The Sangha’s office-bearers, including the State president and office-bearers of the state association and the district presidents of the association, assumed charge in the presence of the dignitaries from the community, including Somanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Math, Mysuru branch.

Prior to the stage programme at Kalamandira, a procession was taken out from the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds here.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, MLC, and former Minister C.T. Ravi, former MP Pratap Simha, and leaders from the community were present. Association president C.G. Gangadhar, and other office bearers of the association were present.

