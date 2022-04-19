₹5,120 crore released for Yadgir district: Union Minister

Gen. V.K. Singh says, in all, ₹6,445.94 crore earmarked for overall development of the aspirational district

Union Minister of State for Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation Gen. V.K. Singh has said that Yadgir, which has been identified as an aspirational district among 112 districts in the country by NITI Aayog, was earmarked ₹6,445.94 crore in 2021-2022 for its overall development.

Concluding his two-day tour of the district, he told a press conference here on Tuesday that of the earmarked funds, the Union Government has so far released ₹5,120 crore for various development works under different departments.

Earlier, Gen. Singh inspected anganwadi and health care centres and school buildings and chaired a review meeting.

Before leaving here for Delhi, he said that of the ₹6,445.94 crore earmarked, ₹2,841. 84 crore for the Gadag-Wadi new rail line.

The other programmes that have been sanctioned funds are: ₹1,701.09 crore for National Highways Authority of India, ₹467.93 crore is for national highways, ₹555 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, ₹64.08 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, ₹10.24 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Krishi Sinchai Yojana (MI), ₹3 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Krishi Sinchai Yojana (IWMP), ₹1.43 crore for Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, ₹01.3 crore for Soil Health Card, ₹8.99 crore for Horticulture Department, ₹61.77 crore for mid-day meals, ₹8.64 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission, ₹187.54 crore for MGNREGA, ₹1.33 crore for Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, ₹66.66 crore Integrated Child Development Scheme, ₹100.84 crore for National Social Security Programme, ₹3.24 crore for Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, ₹360.83 for National Health Mission and ₹1.35 crore for Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.

Gen. Singh expressed satisfaction with the development works initiated by the district administration and said that he will submit a report to the Union Government about this and also, recommend other works that have to be taken up to tackle malnutrition among children in the district. He said that he will recommend implementation of macro irrigation projects using water sources in the Bhima and the Krishna. “The district is suitable for industrial development and, already, the State Government has acquired more than 3,000 acres of land for an industrial hub. I will submit a report to the Union Government urging the officials of the departments concerned to pay a visit to the district to study the potential for industrial growth,“ he added.

The Union Minister said that the proposed airport at Raichur will come up after solving technical and land-related issues as the State Government has already provided the required land for the project. He added that once the hurdles are cleared, the Union Government will initiate steps to take up the Raichur Airport project under the Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme.

The Civil Aviation Minister also said that at present 900 flights are operating under Udan scheme and more flights will be operated under the commercial head between various airports, including Kalaburagi, considering commercial viability.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, the former MLA Veerabasantreddy Mudnal, BJP district president Sharanabhupal Reddy, Guru Kama and others were present.