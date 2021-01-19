Karnataka

51% vaccinated in Kalaburagi

On the second day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that was conducted in 35 vaccination centres across Kalaburagi, the district achieved an overall coverage of 51 %. Of the total 2,566 health workers meant to be covered under immunisation, 1,306 persons turned up to get vaccinated on Monday.

Of the 1,260 health workers who remained absent, 498 were on leave and deputation, 265 persons with co-morbidity did not take the vaccine, 311 persons remained absent and 186 people refused to get vaccinated. Jewargi taluk recorded the highest percentage of vaccination at 62.8, followed by Afzalpur taluk with 55.6 and Aland taluk with 55. Chincholi taluk recorded the lowest percentage of 35.2.

