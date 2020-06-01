51 patients discharged in Raichur and Yadgir dists.

As many as 34 patients, who were admitted to OPEC Hospital in Raichur, were discharged after treatment for COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

According to a release, they were treated and discharged according to guidelines issued.

Before releasing them, doctors conducted the RT-PCR test, as their results had turned negative.

The discharged patients were directed to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and in case of symptoms, they will be taken to hospital as per protocol, the release said.

In Yadgir, 17 patients who were admitted to the designated hospital in Yadgir, were discharged on Sunday. They were all discharged after their tests turned negative.

Apart from these, two patients who belong to Yadgir district and admitted to the designated hospital in Kalaburagi were discharged on Saturday.

On May 26, nine patients, and on May 30, two patients were discharged.

The number of those discharged in Yadgir have been put at 28.

Meanwhile, a total of 117 COVID-19 positive cases were registered in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Sunday.

According to a release, there were 83 cases in Raichur and 44 in Yadgir.

With these 44 cases, the total has gone up to 285 in Yadgir. Of these 285 cases, nine patients have been discharged, while one patient died.

In Raichur, 217 positive cases have been registered and of them, two patients have been discharged and one patient died.

With these figures, Yadgir stands second, while Raichur occupies the fifth place under the highest number of positive cases reported in the State.

Except one patient (P-3,020) who tested positive, the remaining 43 returned from Maharashtra. P-3020 returned from Andhra Pradesh; while all 83 persons who tested positive in Raichur returned from Maharashtra.