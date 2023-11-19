ADVERTISEMENT

5.1 lakh footfall at Krishi Mela despite World Cup final 

November 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU 

Satish Kumar B S 2291

Though various programmes in the State saw thin attendance owing to the World Cup cricket final match, the ongoing Krishi Mela on the GKVK campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences Bengaluru continued to draw huge crowds on Sunday. 

According to the university authorities, an estimated 5.1 lakh people, including farmers, visited the mela on the third day on Sunday. The mela, which is one of the popular farm events in the southern parts of Karnataka, is coming to an end on Monday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US