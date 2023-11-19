5.1 lakh footfall at Krishi Mela despite World Cup final 

November 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Though various programmes in the State saw thin attendance owing to the World Cup cricket final match, the ongoing Krishi Mela on the GKVK campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences Bengaluru continued to draw huge crowds on Sunday.

According to the university authorities, an estimated 5.1 lakh people, including farmers, visited the mela on the third day on Sunday. The mela, which is one of the popular farm events in the southern parts of Karnataka, is coming to an end on Monday.

