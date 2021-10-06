51 fresh COVID-19 cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 51 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Among them, four in Alur, three in Arkalgud, nine in Arsikere, one in Belur, five in Channarayapatna, 21 in Hassan, and four each in Sakleshpur and Holenarsipur. With that, the number of cases increased to 11,11,162. So far 1,363 people died in the district.

Shivamogga reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 on the day. Among them, six were in Shivamogga, five in Bhadravati, one in Tirthahalli, three in Sagar, four in Hosanagar and two in Sorab. So far 1,069 people have died due to the infection in the district.

As many as 87 people are under treatment.