508 new COVID-19 cases in DK and Udupi

While five COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died and 314 new positive cases were reported in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada saw six deaths and 194 new cases on Saturday.

According to the Dakshina Kannada district administration, all six deceased were from Mangaluru and this took the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 214. Of the 194 new cases, 98 had influenza like illness (ILI), 15 were primary contacts of COVID-19 positive persons and 12 had severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

Contact tracing of 69 persons was on. As many as 183 persons were discharged. The active cases in the district was at 3,374.

With the death of five persons, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Udupi has gone up to 60. While four deceased persons were from Udupi taluk, one was from Kundapura taluk. Of the 314 new cases, 156 were primary contacts, 69 had ILI, six had SARI and four had history of domestic travel. Contact tracing of 79 persons was on. As many as 89 persons were discharged. The active cases in Udupi was 2,512, said the bulletin by the Udupi district administration.

In Belagavi

Meanwhile, Belagavi and Dharwad continue to record more cases, with 313 and 261, respectively, on Saturday.

Belagavi recorded 313 cases while Dharwad recorded 261 cases. Dharwad recorded six deaths while Belagavi recorded one.

Bagalkot recorded 149 cases, Vijayapura 143, Davangere 132, Uttara Kannada 117, Haveri 95, Gadag 94, and Chitradurga 63.

In Davangere

Davangere and Haveri recorded two deaths each, while Gadag and Vijayapura reported one fatality each.

As many as 23 deaths and 416 cases were reported from the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka. Nine deaths were recorded from Ballari, with 607 new cases. Kalaburagi reported seven deaths and 261 cases.

Raichur reported 295 cases, Yadgir 200, and Bidar 47. Two deaths each were reported from the three districts.

Koppal recorded one death and 163 new cases on Saturday.

(With inputs from Hubballi and Kalaburagi)