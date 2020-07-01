507 contract doctors resign

Bengaluru

01 July 2020 22:20 IST

Contract doctors working in PHCs run by the Health Department submitted resignations to their jurisdictional District Health Officers and Deputy Commissioners on Wednesday.

Demanding regularisation of services, the doctors had been assured by Health Minister B. Sriramulu that their demand would be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting. The doctors had given the government time till June 30. The 507 doctors will boycott work after July 8. “No one from the government has contacted yet,” said Nithin Kumar, a doctor working in a PHC in Hassan, on behalf of the 507 doctors.

