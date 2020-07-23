5,030 new cases, 97 deaths in a day in Karnataka

Karnataka continued its worrying trend of climbing up the list of most-affected States in the country with as many as 5,030 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths being reported on Thursday. This is a new record for the State, which had posted its biggest spike yet in the number of cases on Wednesday at 4,764 cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, the total number of active cases in the State now stands at 49,931. The total number of positive cases is 80,863.

48 deaths in Bengaluru

Of the 97 deaths, 48 are from Bengaluru Urban, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 783. As many as 1,616 people have lost their lives in the State so far owing to the infection. Eight deaths were reported in Mysuru, seven in Dakshina Kannada, five in Ballari, four in Belagavi, three each in Bidar and Chickballapur, two each in Raichur, Dharwad, Hassan, Shivamogga, Gadag, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, and one each in Ramanagaram, Vijayapura, and Haveri.

The State’s capital remains the biggest hotspot for COVID-19 cases, with close to half of the new cases being reported from Bengaluru. While Bengaluru Urban had 2,207 new cases, Bengaluru Rural reported 161 new cases. The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban is now 39,200, with 29,090 being active cases.

Other districts

Other districts with the most number of new cases are Raichur – 258, Kalaburagi – 229, Dakshina Kannada – 218 and Belagavi – 214 cases.

As for the overall number of cases, among the districts affected most apart from Bengaluru are Dakshina Kannada (4,209 total positives), Kalaburagi (3,370), and Ballari (3,153).

As many as 2,071 new discharges were also reported, taking the overall number of discharges to 29,310. The first case of infection was detected in the State on March 8 when an international traveller returned to Bengaluru.