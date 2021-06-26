₹50.23 crore worth seized drugs to be destroyed

Bengaluru

26 June 2021 00:39 IST

On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the State police will destroy 12 types of drugs seized during the last year, at district headquarters as per the prescribed procedures, on Saturday.

An estimated value of the drugs would be ₹50.23 crore, said an official release. A total of 4,066 cases have been registered in the State under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A total 5,291 people have been arrested for peddling drugs, the release said.

