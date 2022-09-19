50,000 people to take part in idol immersion procession in Yadgir tomorrow

Telangana’s Narayanpet MLA S.R. Reddy taking the blessings of Maha Ganapati in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 50,000 people are expected to take part in the Shobha Yatra (immersion procession) of a Ganesh idol established by the Hindu Maha Ganapati Utsav Samiti under the aegis of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishat in Yadgir.

The immersion procession will be carried out on Wednesday, the 21st day of the establishment of the idol, according to district co-convenor of Bajrang Dal Shivakumar Sukalur has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ganesh idol has been established on the grounds of Amba Bhavani Temple on the Rural Police Station Road in the city.

The organisers have been arranging for Mahaprasad (food) everyday, both day and night, and around 5,000 devotees have been having it all these days. “It is being done with the help of donors,” he said.

The procession will cover Subhas Chandra Bose Circle, Shastry Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Kanaka Circle, Gandhi Circle and Chakrakatta to reach a well that has been identified for immersion of the idol, Mr. Sukalur said.