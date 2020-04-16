5,000 tonnes of fruits, vegetables procured daily: Dy. CM

The State government has been procuring about 5,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables every day from growers from different districts and there is no shortage of these items in cities and towns, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said.

The procured commodities are being sold at Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Societies (HOPCOMs) and APMC markets to ensure steady supply of essential items to consumers during the lockdown.

Mr. Narayan, who is heading a ministerial team on supply chain management, chaired a meeting of Ministers and said all perishable commodities such as grapes, tomatoes, and other vegetables and fruits are being procured on day-to-day basis.

All APMC and other type of markets have been kept open during the day and no market is allowed to shut during the lockdown period. Processing industries have procured about 1,200 tonnes of tomatoes and wine-making industries have been asked to procure grapes. The Ministers discussed the issue of allowing distilleries to procure grapes but no final decision has been was taken, Mr. Narayan said after the meeting.

More outlets

All HOPCOMs and markets have been told to follow uniform pricing while selling commodities. About 12 outlets have been raided for selling commodities at higher prices, he said. It has also been decided to grant permission to set up more milk vending and vegetable vending outlets in cities.

On the Agriculture Marketing Department’s decision to set up 12 new APMC yards in Bengaluru, Mr. Narayan said the Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to identify government lands. The proposal on the establishment of new APMC yards in the city or the city’s outskirts received a big push now owing to COVID-19, he said.