5,000 teachers to be recruited in Kalyana Karnataka region by October

Updated - September 25, 2024 10:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa speaking to presspersons at Kalaburagi Airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said that the State government will initiate the recruitment process to fill 5,000 vacant posts of teachers in Kalyana Karnataka region by next month.

Speaking to presspersons at Kalaburagi Airport before leaving for Yadgir district on Wednesday, Mr. Bangarappa said that besides recruiting 5,000 government school teachers, the government is focusing on recruiting 8,000 lecturers for Pre-University colleges.

Assuring the public that the government is committed to maintaining transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, Mr. Bangarappa said that in addition to improving educational infrastructure, the government aims to ensure students receive proper nutrition.

The Minister said that both the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, who are demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation in connection with the MUDA scam, are themselves out on bail.

“Let the BJP leaders continue their agitations for another four years,” Mr. Bangarappa said.

