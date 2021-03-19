5,000 students on MIT campus to be tested

MANGALURU

19 March 2021 00:46 IST

As many as 5,000 students on the campus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) will undergo RT-PCR test as 52 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

In his address posted on Facebook, Mr. Jagadeesha said that a significant number of positive cases reported in Udupi district were from MIT campus. As many as 25 students tested positive on Tuesday, while 27 students tested positive on Wednesday. The MIT campus has now been declared a containment zone and students there cannot move out. While asking students to exercise all precautions, Mr. Jagadeesha said that Health Department will subject all the 5,000 students on campus to RT-PCR test.

Advertising

Advertising