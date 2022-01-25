₹5,000 fine for dumping waste in vacant spaces

Hubballi-Dharwad admn. says it is to wean people away from a unhealthy practice

In a bid to discourage people from dumping waste in vacant spaces in the twin cities, the administration has decided to impose a fine of ₹5,000 on those who continue to litter even after a warning.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, who, along with HDMC Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and IAS Probationer Madhav Gitte, cycled around Dharwad on Tuesday morning, made this announcement after visiting various localities and interaction with civic workers.

Mr. Gopalkrishna said that people had a tendency of dumping garbage in open sites which should be discouraged. He said that it was the responsibility of such owners to see that their open sites are kept clean and if they fail to discourage people from dumping waste in their sites, then they will also be penalised, he said.

He said that the municipal corporation has identified over 250 black spots in the twin cities which are being used as dumping yards by residents.Nearly 100 such black spots have already been cleaned and saplings have been planted to discourage people from dumping waste, he said.

Mr. Gopalkrishna said that banners with contact numbers of health inspector and zonal officer have been put up at these places to enable responsible citizens to alert the corporation in case anyone is found dumping waste at such sites.

Earlier, Mr. Patil, along with Mr. Gopalkrishna and Mr. Madhav, cycled to Subhas Road, where they had tea with the pourakarmikas who were engaged in their routine work of sweeping the road and clearing garbage. The three officers then visited Azad Park, Line Bazaar and surrounding localities, inspected the condition of public toilets and also the black spots where people usually dump garbage.

At the Super Market, the officials found some unauthorised constructions and the Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Commissioner to take immediate steps to clear the encroachments.

Mr. Patil also asked the Municipal Commissioner to take steps to provide alternative space for street vendors selling fruits and vegetablesand provide basic amenities such as drinking water and public toilets.

Mr. Patil then had breakfast at Indira Canteen opposite Mini Vidhana Soudha with pourakarmikas and other municipal officials. Zonal Assistant Commissioners R.M. Kulkarni, M.B. Sabarad, Dashavant and others accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the early morning city rounds.