About 500 saplings will be planted at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds as part of the ‘Vanamahothsava 2024’ programme that was launched on Sunday.

MLA for Krishnaraj Assembly constituency T.S. Srivatsa and Karnataka Exhibition Authority chairman Ayub Khan formally launched Vanamahothsava 2024 at the grounds.

Forest Department officials, including Deputy Forest Conservator Basavaraju and Assistant Forest Conservator Lakshmikanth, were also present on the occasion.

