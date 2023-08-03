HamberMenu
500 delegates leave Hubballi for Shibdas Ghosh birth centenary celebrations in Kolkata tomorrow

August 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates from Dharwad district gathering at the railway station in Hubballi on Thursday before boarding the Amaravati Express to Kolkata. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Delegates from Dharwad district gathering at the railway station in Hubballi on Thursday before boarding the Amaravati Express to Kolkata. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scores of people from different backgrounds left Hubballi by train on Thursday to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Marxist thinker Shibdas Ghosh being held in Kolkata on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI-Communist), 500 delegates from Dharwad district left Hubballi on Thursday on the Amaravati Express.

Nearly one lakh people from over 25 States and Union Territories will participate in the birth centenary celebrations to be held at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday.

Shibdas Ghosh was also the founder of SUCI(C).

Addressing the delegates, before they boarded the train, senior executive committee member of SUCI(C) Gangadhar Badiger said that farmers, workers, students, youths and women from across the country are participating in the national conference and of them, 500 are from Dharwad district.

He said that national general secretary of SUCI(C) Prakash Ghosh will be the key speaker during the birth centenary celebrations and party politburo member Satyawan will deliver a talk.

Politburo member from Karnataka K. Radhakrishna will preside over the conference, he added.

District committee members Bhavana, Bhavanishankar Gouda, Madhulata Goudar, Deepa Dharwad and others were present.

