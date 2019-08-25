₹500 crore sought from Centre, State for flood relief

M.A. Gopalaswamy, MLC, and Shwetha Devaraj, president, Hassan Zilla Panchayat, have demanded that the State and Union governments release ₹500 crore towards relief work in flood-affected areas of Hassan district.

At a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Gopalaswamy said the district administration had estimated the loss caused by the floods at ₹549 crores. The government should release ₹500 crore immediately to provide relief to those affected. “Hundreds of people lost their crops, fields and houses. Similarly, many roads have been damaged and bridges have collapsed. Both the State and Union governments have to respond to the situation,” he said.

Ms. Devaraj said the ZP would submit a separate proposal to the State government seeking funds for relief work in flood-hit areas.