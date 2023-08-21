HamberMenu
50-year-old statue of General K.S. Thimayya in Madikeri topples over in a KSRTC bus accident

The statue of General K.S. Thimayya, who held the position of Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, was erected at the center of Madikeri town in the Kodagu district.

August 21, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The KSRTC driver crashed into the statue in an attempt to avoid a collision with a pickup jeep approaching from the side. This manoeuvre ultimately resulted in the statue toppling over. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following a collision with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, a 50-year-old statue of General K.S. Thimayya in Madikeri fell early morning on August 21, 2023.

Having held the position of Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, General K.S. Thimayya’s statue was erected at the center of Madikeri town in the Kodagu district. The unveiling of this statue took place on April 21, 1973, with Field Marshal Manekshaw performing the honours.

As reported by the Madikeri town police, the KSRTC driver crashed into the statue in an attempt to avoid a collision with a pickup jeep approaching from the side. This manoeuvre ultimately resulted in the statue toppling over.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna expressed his regret over the accident-induced damage and directed the District Commissioner for a thorough investigation into the incident. “Initial findings suggest the bus accident caused the damage, though a detailed inquiry will be undertaken. The statue will be reinstated with full honours,” Mr. Ponnanna said.

The district administration has shifted the statue to General Thimayya Memorial in Madikeri, which is also known as Sunny Side, once the residence of General Thimayya.

