50-year-old patient gets new liver in Hubballi

Surgeons at HCG Suchirayu Hospital in Hubballi have performed their first liver transplant on a 50-year-old male patient suffering from decompensated liver disease caused by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

ADVERTISEMENT

The procedure was led by Sandeep Kumbar, Primary Consultant Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist, HCG Suchirayu Hospital, Hubballi, and the surgical team headed by Basant Mahadevappa, HPB and Liver Transplant Surgeon, with support from transplant surgeon Rohit M. and Transplant anaesthetist Sunil from HCG Cancer Centre, Benglauru.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Dr. Sandeep Kumbar said that the achievement has now positioned Hubballi as the second city in North Karnataka and the fifth in the State to perform a successful liver transplant procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surgical team also included highly skilled specialists Sanjeev Chatni, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Jayaprabhu Uttur, Senior Consultant General Surgeon, Vinay Sajjan, Consultant General Surgeon, Sagar Kolli, Senior Consultant Anesthetist, along with intensive care team of Masood Ahmed Chandsha, Ramesh Timanaykar, and Prasad Bhandi.

Dr. Sandeep Kumbar said that the patient was suffering from end-stage liver disease caused by decompensated liver cirrhosis or Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), along with hypertension. He was under his care for 14 months. However, despite extensive medical treatment, his condition continued to deteriorate, necessitating recommendation for liver transplant as a life-saving measure.

After a 28-year-old cadaver donor became available through Jeevasarthakathe (the tissue and organ transplant board), the patient was admitted for surgery on August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team lead by Basant Mahadevappa carried out the 10-hour marathon surgery completing the procedure without any complications. The patient was later transferred to the Transplant ICU for recovery and discharged on September 9, Dr. Sandeep Kumbar explained.

He said that the patient now will not face any long-term problems, but he will have to maintain proper hygiene for a smooth recovery.

Dr. Basant Mahadevappa termed the outcome as a major step forward in organ transplant services in North Karnataka.

Chief Operating Officer, HCG Suchirayu Hospital, Ajay Singh spoke. And, the patient thanked the team of doctors for the life saving surgery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.