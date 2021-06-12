50-year-old man ‘assaulted’ by Virajpet police dies

Eight policemen have been placed under suspension pending an inquiry into the death of a 50-year-old man in Virajpet, who was allegedly assaulted by the local police.

Sources said the suspension was announced to ensure a free and fair investigation. The victim, Roy D’Souza, was said to be of unsound mind and was moving around the town with a sharp weapon, and hence was taken into custody by the beat police.

Family members said D’Souza was released by the police the same night, but they suspect he was badly beaten up as his condition necessitated hospitalisation.

However, he failed to respond to treatment and died on Saturday. The local Christian associations have condemned the incident and have demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to D’Souza’s death.