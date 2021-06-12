Karnataka

50-year-old man ‘assaulted’ by Virajpet police dies

Eight policemen have been placed under suspension pending an inquiry into the death of a 50-year-old man in Virajpet, who was allegedly assaulted by the local police.

Sources said the suspension was announced to ensure a free and fair investigation. The victim, Roy D’Souza, was said to be of unsound mind and was moving around the town with a sharp weapon, and hence was taken into custody by the beat police.

Family members said D’Souza was released by the police the same night, but they suspect he was badly beaten up as his condition necessitated hospitalisation.

However, he failed to respond to treatment and died on Saturday. The local Christian associations have condemned the incident and have demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to D’Souza’s death.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 11:20:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/50-year-old-man-assaulted-by-virajpet-police-dies/article34801003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY