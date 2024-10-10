50 tableaux to be part of this year’s Dasara procession

With the city of palaces all set for the Dasara finale, the arrangements are in full swing for the Vijayadashami procession or the Jamboo Savari which will be held on October 12. The Jamboo Savari will be flagged off from the palace and the procession will conclude at Bannimantap, traversing the 5-km long ‘Raja Marga’.

This year’s Jamboo Savari will be showcasing a total of 50 tableaux, drawn from all the districts, boards and corporations, and institutions.

The caparisoned elephants led by Abhimanyu, which is carrying the 750-kg golden howdah, would be the star attractions of the Dasara procession, and the people throng in large numbers to watch the ambari and the elephants. At the same time, the tableaux and cultural troupes make the procession impressive, and captivate the audiences.

All 31 districts, 19 boards and corporations and government departments are participating in the procession with their respective tableaux. Also, this year, the procession will feature a folk troupe accompanying each tableaux to display their cultural heritage besides spreading awareness on their importance to the audiences which also consisted of tourists from various parts of the country and also abroad, with Mysuru Dasara being an illustrious event.

Besides districts such as Kodagu, Raichur, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru and Davangere, the procession will also feature the tableaux from the CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru; Indian Railways, KMF, and others.

Last year, the Vijayadashami procession was described as one of the longest as it had 150 participants. It took almost three hours for the participants that included the caparisoned elephants, tableaux and cultural troupes, to exit the palace. In total, last year’s procession had 49 tableaux including one from every district and 88 cultural troupes with about 50 art themes.

The Dasara tableaux committee was tasked to bring the best ones and concepts to the procession and accordingly the procession will feature tableaux on different themes like art, culture, heritage, forest and wildlife, tourism and so on. The development of tableaux was underway at the Bandipalya APMC yard and most of the tableaux are completed with the artists giving final touches.

All roads are leading to Mysuru as the city is gearing up for the Dasara finale on the day of Vijayadashami. The city is no exception to traffic congestion as the roads are getting choked with scores of tourists heading to Mysuru to experience Nada Habba, and the special illumination that has enhanced the grandeur of the celebrations.