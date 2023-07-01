50 students donate blood at SJMVS College

July 01, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many as 50 students donated blood during the mega blood donation and dental check-up camp held at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Saturday.

Inaugurating the camp, jointly organised by NSS wing of the college, Youth Red Cross Wing, Dr. R.B. Patil Cancer Hospital, and IQAC, chairman of SJMV Society Arvind Kubasad highlighted the importance of blood donation and called on everyone to donate blood regularly.

General secretary of Rotary Club Bhasme termed blood donation a humanitarian and social service which helped in saving the lives other human beings.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat L.R. Angadi, who himself has donated blood 54 times, spoke on the significance of blood donation. Vinay Momayya, Hallikeri, Uma Angadi, all doctors, were present. Principal of the college Cecilia D’Cruz presided over the inaugural programme. During the dental health check-up, 219 students were screened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.