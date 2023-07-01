HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50 students donate blood at SJMVS College

July 01, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A blood donation camp under way at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Saturday.

A blood donation camp under way at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 50 students donated blood during the mega blood donation and dental check-up camp held at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Saturday.

Inaugurating the camp, jointly organised by NSS wing of the college, Youth Red Cross Wing, Dr. R.B. Patil Cancer Hospital, and IQAC, chairman of SJMV Society Arvind Kubasad highlighted the importance of blood donation and called on everyone to donate blood regularly.

General secretary of Rotary Club Bhasme termed blood donation a humanitarian and social service which helped in saving the lives other human beings.

President of the Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat L.R. Angadi, who himself has donated blood 54 times, spoke on the significance of blood donation. Vinay Momayya, Hallikeri, Uma Angadi, all doctors, were present. Principal of the college Cecilia D’Cruz presided over the inaugural programme. During the dental health check-up, 219 students were screened.

Related Topics

Hubli / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.