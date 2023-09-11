ADVERTISEMENT

50% rebate scheme: Bengaluru traffic police collect a total of ₹9.2 crore in third round

September 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar

In the third window of 50% rebate on pending e-challans on traffic violations that concluded on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police collected a total of ₹9.2 crore and disposed of 2,92,792 cases.

However, the traffic police still have a whopping 22,49,8205 pending violations as of Friday. According to an official release, the third window started in July with police disposing of 1,23,178 cases and collecting a total fine amount of ₹ 3.8 crore in July, followed by August which saw 86,587 cases resolved and and 2.8 crore collected and 83027 cases and a fine amount of ₹2.5 crore in September till Saturday.

When the discounted fine recovery scheme was announced in February and March, the traffic department collected nearly ₹ 140 crore in fines. The first round of collection was heavy followed by a slight drop in the second round . However the third round is less compared to the last two rounds, a police officer said .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US