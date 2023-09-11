50% rebate scheme: Bengaluru traffic police collect a total of ₹9.2 crore in third round

September 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the third window of 50% rebate on pending e-challans on traffic violations that concluded on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police collected a total of ₹9.2 crore and disposed of 2,92,792 cases.

However, the traffic police still have a whopping 22,49,8205 pending violations as of Friday. According to an official release, the third window started in July with police disposing of 1,23,178 cases and collecting a total fine amount of ₹ 3.8 crore in July, followed by August which saw 86,587 cases resolved and and 2.8 crore collected and 83027 cases and a fine amount of ₹2.5 crore in September till Saturday.

When the discounted fine recovery scheme was announced in February and March, the traffic department collected nearly ₹ 140 crore in fines. The first round of collection was heavy followed by a slight drop in the second round . However the third round is less compared to the last two rounds, a police officer said .

