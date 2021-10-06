Karnataka

50 pigs stolen

Thieves took away 50 pigs from a farm at Kerekodihalli in Arsikere taluk on October 3.

Venkatesh, owner of the farm, in his complaint to Araikere Rural Police, said that he had been rearing 120 pigs in his farm. He had returned home after locking the farm around 7.30 p.m on Monday. It rained heavily in the area that night and he could go back to the farm only the next morning. When he reached the place, he noticed that 50 pigs had been stolen. He has put the value of stolen animals at ₹4.75 lakh.

The police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 10:40:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/50-pigs-stolen/article36866809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY