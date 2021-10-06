50 pigs stolen

Thieves took away 50 pigs from a farm at Kerekodihalli in Arsikere taluk on October 3.

Venkatesh, owner of the farm, in his complaint to Araikere Rural Police, said that he had been rearing 120 pigs in his farm. He had returned home after locking the farm around 7.30 p.m on Monday. It rained heavily in the area that night and he could go back to the farm only the next morning. When he reached the place, he noticed that 50 pigs had been stolen. He has put the value of stolen animals at ₹4.75 lakh.

The police have registered a case.