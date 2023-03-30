50% of the 2,380 polling stations in Kalaburagi district to have CCTV camera surveillance

March 30, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for the Assembly elections, the Kalaburagi district administration has stepped up preparations, especially putting up security and surveillance mechanism in place.

Addressing a media conference immediately after the announcement of the election schedule on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Yeshwanth Gurukar said that 50% of the 2,380 polling stations in the district will be put under CCTV camera surveillance as against the 10% polling stations that were under such surveillance during the last elections.

“In the last elections, only 10% of the polling stations in the district were put under CCTV camera surveillance. This time, we are planning to increase it to 50%. The polling process in these polling stations can now be viewed through the official website of the Election Commission of India,” Mr. Gurukar said and added that these measures will be a step-ahead for ensuring a free, fair and impartial election process.

42 check-posts

As per information provided by Mr. Gurukar, 42 check-posts will be established across the district to tighten vigilance, especially in areas that share borders with Telangana and Maharashtra.

“Of the 42 check-posts, eight are along the Telangana border, eight along the Maharashtra border and 10 are within Kalaburagi Police Commissionerate limits. The remaining 16 are located in the Assembly constituencies in rural areas,” he said.

“Kalaburagi has nine Assembly constituencies and we have formed 329 teams, including 42 Static Surveillance Teams (SST), 44 Flying Squads (FS), nine Video Surveillance Teams (VST), nine Video Viewing Teams (VVT) and nine accounts teams,” Mr. Gurukar said.

21.21 lakh voters

As per information shared by Mr. Gurukar, the district has 21,71,211 voters, including 10,98,549 men and 10,72,662 women.

Kalaburagi North has the most number of voters 3,00,493, followed by Kalaburagi South with 2,72,820, Kalaburagi Rural 2,53,855, Aland 2,36,164, Jewargi 2,35,038, Chittapur 2,31,186, Afzalpur 2,23,803, Sedam 2,18,698 and Chincholi with 1,99,154 voters.

Of the 2,380 polling stations, 425 have been identified as sensitive. Kalaburagi North has the highest number, 154, of sensitive polling stations, followed by Kalaburagi South with 63, Afzalpur 43, Chincholi 40, Kalaburagi Rural 39 and Chittapur with 32.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhimashankar Teggelli were present.

As per the calendar of events announced by the ECI, the Gazette notification will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on April 21 and the last date for withdrawing nomination papers will be April 24. Polling will be held on May 10 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 13 when the results will be declared.‌