Karnataka

50% of teaching posts vacant in UoM: V-C

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Tuesday. Registrar R. Shivappa was present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
Special Correspondent MYSURU August 09, 2022 18:42 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:42 IST

Research output and quality of education may be affected further unless the shortage of teaching posts in the University of Mysore was not addressed immediately since over 50% of posts are vacant and more posts are expected to become vacant with the retirement of around 8-10 teachers this year.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said 382 teaching posts are vacant and the university currently has 282 posts out of 664 sanctioned posts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This will surely affect teaching and research in the long run without permanent faculty. We have appointed guest lecturers but they cannot guide students for their doctoral degrees. As per the UGC guidelines, a permanent faculty can guide eight students at a time. In view of the shortage of faculty, students are not getting guides for their research,” he explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the matter has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan. “Both have promised to look into the urgency of appointing teachers to the UoM. If at least the government gives consent for appointing 100 posts, the situation can improve and there won’t be any difficulty for the next 10 years,” he replied.

The V-C said the State grant to the university has declined as the UoM got ₹44 crore out of ₹92 crore that was sought for 2021 for meeting its expenditure, including payment of salaries, and pension. “In 2022, we got ₹50 crore out of ₹106 crore sought towards the expenditure. Yet, we are managing the situation and pension funds were not diverted to other expenses,” the V-C clarified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...