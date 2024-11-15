50% of artists from Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara to get priority at Sammelana, says MLC

Dinesh Gooli Gowda, MLC, on Friday said 50% priority will be accorded to artists from Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara in the cultural events organised during the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya in December. The remaining 50% will be reserved for the artists from the remaining districts in the State, he added.

The main performing art form of all 31 districts will get an opportunity for the performance at the main stage of the Sammelana, the MLC said, at a meeting convened to discuss the cultural events and the selection of artists for the sammelana, in Mandya.

The MLC suggested that remuneration for the local artists and artists from other districts should be the same and added that the artists from other districts will also be getting travel allowance since they would be coming to Mandya all the way from their native districts.

The MLC said the list of artists registered for the sammelana would be prepared and the video clippings of their performances have to be examined before finalising the artists for the sammelana.

He said the dress code for artists singing ‘Nada ‘Geethe and ‘Raitha Geethe’ during the inaugural day of the sahitya sammelana has to be specified. Both men and women artists must get equal opportunities at the sammelana. The dress code for the artists will be decided after discussing it with the Minister in charge of Mandya district.

He also suggested basic training for volunteers roped in for the Sammelana.

The MLC said 138 applications have been received from the artists expressing their wish to perform at the sammelana and the list of artists will be finalised by next week. The selection will be based on the artists’ seniority, creativity and the guidelines mentioned based on which the selection process will be done. The physically challenged artists have also submitted their applications and they too will be considered for the performance at the sammelana.

The artists who could not perform in the Haveri sammelana must get a chance to perform at the Mandya Sammelana, he felt.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara and others were present.

