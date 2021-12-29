50% occupancy curbs in Karnataka not applicable to hotel rooms

Bengaluru

29 December 2021 02:40 IST

The Karnataka government on Tuesday clarified that 50% occupancy restrictions imposed on hotels/restaurants/ pubs/clubs from December 30 to January 2, 2022 are not applicable to room occupancy in hotels.

“Hotels are free to operate the rooms’ accommodation as per the approved capacity”, said Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in an order issued here.

The government said 50% seating capacity restrictions will be applicable only to eating places in hotels where food and beverages are served to guests. These are precautionary measures taken amidst rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the order said.

The government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days from December 28.