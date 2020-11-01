50 ‘Nand Ghars’ dedicated in Dharwad district

As many as 50 ‘Nand Ghars’ (Anganawadis) developed in Dharwad district under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of Vedanta were symbolically dedicated to the public by the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi at a function held at Kamadolli in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

The ‘Nand Ghar’ developed by Vedanta at Kamadolli is the 1,700th of such kind in the country and the company plans to develop 4,000 more across the country in association with Union Ministry of Woman and Child Development. These 50 are spread across various taluks of Dharwad district.

Lauding the initiative Mr. Joshi said that the development of the centres would go a long way in ensuring overall development of children and women with a holistic approach. “We hope that we will continue receiving such support and do more for women and children from underprivileged sections across the length and breadth of the country and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant New India,” he said.

Krishna Reddy, Director, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka, said that being a dream project of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, the Nand Ghar was aimed at building a network of model anganwadis where the thrust was on inclusive development of children, women and local communities. Former MLA S.I. Chikkanagoudar and others were present.

The project aims to provide pre-school education, e-learning, smart kits, packed precooked food, health van, support to local community health centre, skill and entrepreneurship development among women.