50-m area around Mysuru zoo and Karanji lake declared as ‘silent zone’

Published - October 18, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have declared an area of up to 50 m from Mysuru zoo and Karanji Lake Nature Park as a ‘silent zone’ and banned bursting of crackers, use of loudspeakers, and sounding of horns in the area.

The police had declared the roads around the zoo viz. Shalivahana Road from M.L. Somasundaram Circle to S. Linganna Circle, Lokaranjan Mahal Road from S. Linganna Circle to Circus Ground junction, Tank Bund Road from Circus Ground junction to Maharana Prathap Singh Circle, and M.G. Road from Maharana Prathap Singh Circle to M.L. Somasundaram Circle as a silent zone in a notification issued in December 2023.

However, city Police Commissioner Seema Latkar issued a revised notification on October 16, 2024, declaring an area up to 50 m from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Karanji Lake Nature Park as a silent zone, following a letter to the effect from executive director of the zoo.

The police have banned the bursting of crackers, use of loudspeakers, and sounding of horns in the area under different provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:10 pm IST

