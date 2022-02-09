50 lakh saffron shawls ordered from Surat: DKS

Bengaluru

09 February 2022

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar claims that a pole used to hoist the national flag cannot be used to hoist other flags

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar claimed that 50 lakh saffron shawls were ordered from Surat for the anti-hijab protests in Karnataka and accused the BJP of instigating protests by students.

“How were these shawls distributed overnight to students? We know who has placed the order and who transported them,” he said.

He warned against ‘sowing seeds of communal hatred’ among college-going students. “Why do students need caste and religion now? We have to give education to students.”

On hoisting of the saffron flag at a college in Shivamogga, he said a pole used to hoist the national flag cannot be used to hoist other flags. “All flags cannot be hoisted on such poles,” he said, adding that there is a law governing such things.