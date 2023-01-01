50 lakh BJP flags to be hoisted atop houses in State

January 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that as part of Mane Manege BJP (BJP on people’s doorsteps) campaign, it has been planned to hoist 50 lakh party flags atop houses across the State.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Joshi said that the campaign is a continuation of the BJP’s organisational activities along with the Booth Vijay campaign aimed at strengthening the party organisation at the booth-level.

He said that under the campaign to be held from January 21 to 29, the party workers will make house visits to spread the message on what the BJP has done for the people. The plan is to get the party flags hoisted in at least 25 houses in a polling booth area. In all, around 20 lakh BJP workers will be involved in both these campaigns, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that from January 2 to 12, all BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, Ministers and elected representatives, barring those holding Constitutional positions, will be participating in the Booth Vijay Abhiyan.

The campaign is aimed at strengthening the party from the booth level and under the campaign, all those booths where the party got fewer votes in the previous election will be covered.

Accordingly, various booth committees have been formed and page pramukhs appointed. The campaign is being carried out as per the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has given the call, Booth Jeeta to Chunav Jeeta (If you win a booth, you will the election).

Under the campaign, the social media network at the booth level will also be strengthened by forming WhatsApp groups and other initiatives will be taken up, he said.

Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and C.M. Nimbannavar, BJP district unit presidents Sanjay Kapatkar and Prabhu Navalgundmath and others were present.