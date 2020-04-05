50 inmates to be released on parol in Vijayapura

The government has directed officials of the District Central Prison to release around 50 convicts/undertrials on parole as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

Informing this at a press conference on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal said that 50 persons would be released on parole. “ The process of issuing parole has started. After completing legal formalities, they will be released,” he said.

The apex court issued the order for decongesting prisons to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As per the direction, only those who have convicted for not more than seven years or those who could get maximum of seven year imprisonment for their crime have been considered for parole.

Mr. Agrawal added that to decongest the district prison here, only 425 inmates had been kept while 175 had been sent to different jails. Some 100 inmates had been shifted to Hildalga prison in Belagavi, 50 to Bagalkot district jail and 25 to the sub-jail in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district.

“Visitors to the prison have been banned,” Mr. Agrawal said.