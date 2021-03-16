50-foot Sri Ram statue to be installed at Mantralayam

Sri Subudhendra Teertha, peetadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, has said a 50-foot tall Sri Ram statue will be installed at the main entrance of Mantralayam, opposite the 32-foot Anjaneya statue,which has already been established, at a cost of ₹5 crore.

He was speaking to reporters in the mutt during the 400th Patthabhishekham of Sri Raghavendra Swamy on Monday.

“The statue will be installed on 3.2 acres of area, which has been marked for the purpose. Sculptor Krishnamurthy and his team will carve the statue and install it in Mantralayam before the Sri Ram statue is inaugurated at Ayodhya. The entire area will be developed with a garden. Visitors can have the darshan of Sri Ram after paying obeisance to Anjaneya,” the swamiji said.

He said that an action plan has been prepared to be sent to the Union government for the overall development of Mantralayam at a cost of ₹1,000 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission.

The mutt has a spiritual background and has also devotees across the country and abroad. Several lakh devotees visit the mutt every year. “All facilities will be provided for the devotees coming for darshan and thus, the action plan has been prepared to ensure overall development. Drinking water, road, solar system, school, hospital, lighting, helipad and other basic facilities are included in the action plan,” he added

Earlier, rituals related to the Pattabhishekam of Sri Raghavendra Swami were carried out. Special pujas, a procession, pancha abhishekam to Moola Brindavana were also organised. Devotees had darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swami.