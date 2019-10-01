50 days after deluge, flood relief still a major concern

Flood victims in several areas are still in the doldrums as they are yet to get adequate compensation though 50 days have passed since several northern areas were affected by floods.

What has caused concern among them is that even as proper relief and compensation is yet to reach them, relief centres are being closed down. Also, those who lost their homes have nowhere to go as there are not many houses available for rent in villages, lament flood victims.

In Belagavi district alone, the number of relief centres have been reduced from 490 to 50, triggering a set of migration to the nearby towns and taluk centres. The situation is not very different in the rest of the districts, as adequate number of temporary sheds have not been erected. The proposal to relocate villages is still under consideration even after 50 days. Compensation for crop loss is still awaited further worsening the marginal farmers’ plight.

Meanwhile, Karnataka not getting central assistance to tackle flood relief though 50 days have passed has resulted in the Opposition Congress training its guns again on the BJP government at the Centre.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday expressed anguish at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre not releasing relief funds to the State.

The KPCC tweeted: “the Modi govt. is ignoring Karnataka even after 50 days of the floods. 103 taluks in 22 districts affected, 2.47 lakh houses, 6,664 schools, 3,422 anganwadis, 300 hospitals destroyed, ₹35,160 cr. loss. What will it take for PM Modi, CM BSY & 25 MPs to provide #Justice4 Karnataka”.

The State Congress had staged protests and submitted a memorandum to the Centre through Governor Vajubhai R. Vala seeking relief, but the Centre was yet to release funds, it said. “Since Day 1, Karnataka Congress has been asking that interim relief of ₹5,000 crore be declared for relief operations. It’s Day 50, not a rupee has been provided yet. Karnataka, a top tax contributing State, has been ignored. On days like these, we cannot but wonder if Bihar’s 40 seats vis-a-vis Karnataka’s paltry 28 is the reason why Nitish Kumar gets a call, but @BSYBJP”.

Former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara also criticised the Centre for the delay. He tweeted: “State’s repeated efforts to talk about Karnataka floods get rejected. We are also in this nation, sir.” “It is the Centre’s duty to help States suffering from disasters. While we appreciate the speedy aid extended to Bihar, we cannot but think about the gross apathy shown towards Karnataka,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that not a single rupee was given to the people who had lost standing crops and houses.

“The government had announced ₹10,000 to each family as temporary relief. But, it has not been given to the families, let alone taking up larger rehabilitation work,” he said.

Union Minister Suresh Angadi denied allegations of the State being ignored by the Centre. About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet about the floods in Bihar and Maharashtra, he said the PM had not tweeted about the floods in Karnataka as he was busy with other activities then. But, he sent Union Minister Amit Shah to review the flood relief works, he said.