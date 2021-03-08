50 cr. for Brindavan-type garden at Kabini dam

MYSURU

Another mega garden on the lines of the Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru has been proposed with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday announcing the project and also allocating a sum of ₹50 crore for it. The Kabini dam site in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district is the location.

The project is expected to boost tourism in the taluk, which is considered one of the backward taluks in the State. The dam is located at Beechanahalli village, about 50 km from Mysuru.

Unlike Brindavan Gardens, the proposed garden at Kabini has scope for expansion as about 300-plus acres of land was available for taking up tourism development plans, including water and adventure sports.

Antharasanthe and D.B. Kuppe forest ranges of Nagarahole National Park are located in the area, providing scope for promotion of wildlife tourism and the taluk could be developed into a tourist destination if the safari was allowed there. Kabini backwaters is known for boat rides as tourists get to see wildlife, especially elephants.

However, the project is not entirely new as it was earlier proposed - six years ago - and a sum of ₹24 crore was also allocated. However, the project saw no major headway barring steps taken for preparing a feasibility report.

Stakeholders in the tourism industry here welcomed the announcement but said the government should not delay executing the plan like the last time. “The project will certainly help boost tourism besides creating employment and also addressing the backwardness of the area with tourism development,” they said.