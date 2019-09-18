₹ 50 cr. for AnubhavaMantapa in Kalaburagi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to provide ₹ 50 crore from the Exchequer for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi. Addressing a public meeting of heads of various mutts, most of which belonged to Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities, at the S.M Pundit Rangamandir here on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he would release ₹ 20 crore within 20 days.

“I will provide 20 acres of land near the old Anubhava Mantapa and ₹ 50 crore for the construction of a magnificent new Anubhava Mantapa in the city,” he said. The announcement came minutes after the seers of different Lingayat mutts made an appeal to him.