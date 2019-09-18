Karnataka

₹ 50 cr. for AnubhavaMantapa in Kalaburagi

more-in

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to provide ₹ 50 crore from the Exchequer for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi. Addressing a public meeting of heads of various mutts, most of which belonged to Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities, at the S.M Pundit Rangamandir here on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he would release ₹ 20 crore within 20 days.

“I will provide 20 acres of land near the old Anubhava Mantapa and ₹ 50 crore for the construction of a magnificent new Anubhava Mantapa in the city,” he said. The announcement came minutes after the seers of different Lingayat mutts made an appeal to him.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2019 2:29:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/50-cr-for-anubhavamantapa-in-kalaburagi/article29443973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY