50 cameras to capture traffic violations in Mysuru district police limits

A total of 50 cameras installed at 23 different locations in the limits of Mysuru district police will start capturing traffic violations from July 1, 2024.

A note issued by the Mysuru district police said that motorists committing traffic violations like riding without helmets, triple riding, driver and co-passengers without wearing seatbelts, use of mobile phones while riding or driving vehicle etc., will be penalised.

Soon after the traffic violations are captured by the cameras, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the vehicle while a challan will also be posted to the address of the owner of the vehicle.

The driver or the owner of the vehicle will have to immediately pay the fine by going to the nearest police station or online by accessing the website https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271. Failure to pay the fine stipulates three months of imprisonment or a fine of ₹ 500 or both under the provisions of Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The installation of cameras across Mysuru district comes in the wake of increasing number of road accidents reported in different police stations of the district. With one or two cases of death due to road accidents reported every day across the district and an average of 450 people losing their lives in road mishaps every year, the police has decided to install the cameras and identify the vehicles involved in traffic violations.

The installation of the cameras in Mysuru district is part of the roll out of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in different parts of the State.

According to police sources, ITMS comprises installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to penalize the traffic rule violators. The cameras will be installed in several areas of Mysuru district like Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narispura among other places.

A traffic management centre established at Mysuru will be co-ordinating the ITMS for Mysuru district. The cost of the project for Mysuru district is around ₹4.5 crore.