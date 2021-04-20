50% beds each in 17 pvt. hospitals for COVID-19 patients

With experts predicting further escalation in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the next fortnight, the Dharwad district administration has identified 17 private hospitals in the twin cities and asked them to reserve 50% of their beds each for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said in a release that considering the possibility of a surge in the number of cases, adequate precautionary measures were being taken and also arrangements being made.

“While Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital are major facility for pandemic patients, 17 other hospitals have been asked to reserve 50% of beds for patients who test positive,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner has entrusted the responsibility of getting 50% beds in private hospitals to General Manager of HESCOM Ibrahim Maigur. This apart, he has appointed Nodal Officers to ensure that infected persons get timely medical facilities in private hospitals.

As per the Deputy Commissioner’s order, the list of the private hospitals which have been asked to reserve 50% beds are as follows: Sanjivini Speciality Hospital, Nalwad Hospital, Vivekanand General Hospital, Hubli Super-Speciality Hospital, SDM Narayan Hrudalaya, Ashoka Hospital, Karnataka Cancer Hospital, Vithal Institute of Child Health & Speciality Care, Balaji Institute of Neuro Sciences, Shivakrupa Hospital, HCGNMR Curie Center for Oncology, Secure Hospital, Vihan Health Care, Shakuntala Memorial Hospital, Suchirayu Hospitals, Tatwadarsha and SDM Medical Hospital.