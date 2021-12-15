5-year LLB exams will be held as scheduled: KSLU

HUBBALLI

15 December 2021 10:47 IST

Registrar (Evaluation) issues circular on December 14

Following a High Court order on quashing the examination notification for the second and fourth semester students, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has clarified that the all other examinations, including that of 5-year LLB course and repeaters, will be held as scheduled.

In a circular issued on December 14 night, Registrar (Evaluation) made it clear that the High Court order dated 14.12.2021 in Writ Petition No. 104008/2021 applies only to second and fourth semester (freshers) students of the 3-year LLB course, and the rest of the examinations will be held as scheduled.

Advertising

Advertising

The registrar has asked affiliated colleges to make arrangements accordingly.

Another writ petition pertaining to the 5-year LLB course, which was filed before the principal bench of the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru, is listed for hearing on December 15.