5-year LLB exams will be held as scheduled: KSLU

Registrar (Evaluation) issues circular on December 14

Following a High Court order on quashing the examination notification for the second and fourth semester students, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has clarified that the all other examinations, including that of 5-year LLB course and repeaters, will be held as scheduled.

In a circular issued on December 14 night, Registrar (Evaluation) made it clear that the High Court order dated 14.12.2021 in Writ Petition No. 104008/2021 applies only to second and fourth semester (freshers) students of the 3-year LLB course, and the rest of the examinations will be held as scheduled.

The registrar has asked affiliated colleges to make arrangements accordingly.

Another writ petition pertaining to the 5-year LLB course, which was filed before the principal bench of the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru, is listed for hearing on December 15.