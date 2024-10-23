In a major setback to NDA partners BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka, actor-turned-politician C. P. Yogeshwar quit the BJP and joined the Congress on October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar inducted Mr Yogeshwar into the Congress by presenting the party’s shawl and flag to the five-time MLA in the presence of Congress ministers, legislators and former Bengaluru Rural MP D. K. Suresh at the party office in Bengaluru.

Mr Shivakumar said Mr Yogeshwar would file the nomination papers on Thursday (October 24) in Channapatna. The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Yogeshwar, a former minister, was nominated as an MLC by the BJP in July 2020. As the BJP had not assured Mr Yogeshwar the party ticket to contest the by-poll, he joined the Congress.

On Monday (October 21), Mr Yogeshwar resigned as BJP MLC after he came to know that he would not get the party ticket.

Earlier in the day (October 23), Mr Yogeshwar met Mr Shivakumar at the latter’s residence at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. Later, both Mr Shivakumar and Mr Yogeshwar travelled in the same car to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Yogeshwar sought the blessings of the Chief Minister, who later left for Wayanad to accompany the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha by-election in Kerala.

Earlier this year, Mr Yogeshwar played a vital role in the victory of BJP candidate C. N. Manjunath against D. K. Suresh, brother of Mr Shivakumar, in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. C. N. Manjunath is the brother-in-law of JD(S) leader and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy.

5-time MLA

Mr Yogeshwar has his own vote bank in the Vokkaliga-dominated constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Yogeshwar was elected five times from the Channapatna constituency since 1999 as an independent, and from the Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP). He was elected on the Congress ticket twice from the constituency.

Mr Yogeshwar, who was elected on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket in the 2013 Assembly elections, extended support to the Congress government (2013-18). He had been opposing the JD(S) since the beginning of his political career. He lost to JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls.

The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of Mr Kumaraswamy, who successfully contested the Mandya seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to grab the seat from the JD(S) in the by-poll to be held on November 13, Mr Shivakumar had visited Channapatna several times in the last few months to announce multiple developmental projects in the constituency. However, the Congress does not have a ‘winnable’ candidate in the constituency.

In the 2023 Assembly polls in Channapatna, Mr Kumaraswamy secured 96,592 votes against 80,677 votes by Mr Yogeshwar. The Congress secured a mere 15,374 votes.

The JD(S), which wants to contest the seat, has not yet announced its candidate.

On August 15, Mr Shivakumar and Mr Yogeshwar shared the dais during the Independence Day function.

C. P. Yogeshwar promises to ensure victory of D.K. Suresh in next Lok Sabha election

Mr Yogeshwar said he re-joined the Congress since the environment in the NDA has not been conducive over the past 2-3 months. Pointing out that Mr Shivakumar and the Congress government in Karnataka have launched several development works in the constituency, Mr Yogeshwar expressed a desire to be part of the development of Channapatna and of Ramanagara district. He joined the Congress on his own without any conditions.

Mr Yogeshwar said he was responsible for the defeat of D. K. Suresh in the Bengaluru Rural constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections, but would ensure his victory in the next election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.