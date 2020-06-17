Karnataka

5 police personnel test positive

The KSRP 4th battalion in Koramangala was sealed on Wednesday after five police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. All personnel in the unit are in quarantine, and the premises has been sanitised and sealed for 48 hours.

