5 out of top 100 ranks in COMEDK bagged by students from Karnataka

Bengaluru

03 September 2020 14:24 IST

Student of R.V. PU College comes out on top

Out of the top 100 ranks bagged by students in the engineering UG test conducted by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges Karnataka (COMEDK), 45 are from Karnataka.

A notification issued by COMEDK states that the top rank has been bagged M. Rakshith, a student of R.V. PU College who scored 168 out of 180 marks. The same student also topped the engineering stream in the Common Entrance Test (CET). Out of the top 10 ranks, only two students are from Karnataka.

A total of 346 out of 1,000 rank holders are from Karnataka.

The notification issued by the consortium also states that 1,219 of the top 5,000 rank holders have secured more than 70% marks in the entrance test, while the remaining 3,781have secured 56.67% and above but below 70%.

COMEDK conducted the entrance test for admissions to Under Graduate engineering courses in private colleges for the academic year 2020-21 on August 19. The test was conducted online in 259 centres in 160 cities across the country. While, 61,290 candidates applied, as many as 43,249 wrote the test.

Online counselling

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COMEDK has decided to conduct online counselling for the students. Authorities said that candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the documents through their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by a panel of officers. “The process of digilocker verification appears to be a problem because many States have not uploaded the details of the candidates. Further, without verification, they just endorse the documents referred to them. This facility is available for only one or two years and if the candidate happens to be prior to this, the Digilocker system will not enable us to verify the documents,” the notification issued by the consortium stated.

Details pertaining to the number of seats available, tuition fees and counselling dates would be notified after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announces its counselling dates.